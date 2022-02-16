ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Tuesday evening, Ector County ISD trustees unanimously approved adding a bond proposal to the upcoming May election. The $398,255,000 bond will consist of two propositions: Prop A, and Prop B.

The vote came in response to recommendations from a Community Bond Committee that worked for six months evaluating the conditions of all ECISD facilities. That committee presented its recommendations to the board in early January.

Proposition A: $215,255,000

Proposition A will set aside more than $130 million for maintenance and repair projects for existing buildings in the district. Those projects would tackle needed electrical, mechanical, and plumbing repairs at campuses and auxiliary buildings.

Another $70 million would fund the construction of a new 150,000 square foot Career and Technical Education center. Classroom and labs within the CTE center would offer training programs in areas such as welding, construction, health sciences, automation, HVAC, plumbing, etc.

Proposition A would also help fund $15 million in technology upgrades for classrooms across the district.

Proposition B: $183,000,000

If passed, Proposition B would set aside funds to build a third high school. The estimated 400,000 square foot building would hold 2,500 to 2,800 students to help alleviate overcrowding at both Odessa and Permian High Schools. Funds from this proposition would also go toward furnishings and other needed equipment in the new school.

Earlier this year, Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri said the district surveyed 1,000 people and that the “vast majority” of those surveyed said they would support the construction of a third high school.

Voters will have the opportunity to vote on both propositions, and and it is possible one proposition could pass while the other could fail.

District leaders said, if both propositions pass, they anticipate the bond would create a tax rate increase of between 14-cents and 15-cents and, for a home with a taxable value of $100,000, would equate to a tax increase of approximately $12 per month. There would be no tax increase on residence homesteads for taxpayers 65 and older, as state law dictates that the tax rate and the amount paid on a residence are frozen when that person turns 65 years old and applies for the exemption. ECISD gives local taxpayers a 20% Homestead Exemption, which is the maximum allowed by law.

Early Voting for the May 7, 2022, election will run from Monday, April 25, through Tuesday, May 3, and be held only at the Ector County Courthouse Annex, 1010 E. 8th Street.