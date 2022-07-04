ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There was Live music, some fancy food trucks, local vendors, and plenty of West Texans having a blast at the Let Freedom Ring Event held by Odessa’s American Legion. The Legion proved you don’t need fireworks to celebrate the 4th in style which an estimated 500 people did on Monday, and Post Commander Tony Morgan can’t thank them enough.

“The ones that stayed in town came out to support this event. I’m really proud of that,” said Morgan.

And while celebrating our country’s independence was certainly the event’s theme, raising money for a new youth music program being put together by the Odessa Multicultural Committee was its ultimate goal. And that’s a goal that Amenah Chappell, an out of town youth group singer who performed at the event, supports with all her heart.

“I’m so glad to be a part of it. I’ve always wanted to be a singer and I’ve always wanted to help others, and this was a great way to start my journey,” said Chappell.

Community members who spent their day at the Let Freedom Ring event and spoke to ABC Big 2 News say that supporting a new program that will both educate and enlighten Odessa’s youth was a great reason to come out, but there was another big one too.

“It’s fun because you get to see different people that you don’t see in Odessa and all around the place,” said attendee Jonathan Flotte.