PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – The American Red Cross says that the country is facing one of the worst blood shortages in more than a decade. Right now, blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in medical treatments. Tracy Austin, the Executive Director for the American Red Cross Serving the Permian Basin says that the shortage of blood has been an ongoing issue for several years now and it continues to become more concerning as time goes on.

Nearly 40% of America’s blood supply comes from the American Red Cross and the national organization is in need of several types of blood including type o negative, type o positive, and blood platelets. The Red Cross reported that some hospitals won’t receive 1 in 4 blood products that they need.

Austin says working in disaster relief situations, blood is critical to rendering aid to those in need.

“During a disaster, it’s absolutely critical to have the blood already on the shelves, so when that disaster happens doctors can access the blood immediately,” says Austin

Whether someone is involved in a car accident, has sickle cell or cancer, Austin says that blood is essential to helping someone survive and that there is no substitute for blood.

“This is a critical time for people to have blood and doctors be able to tend to the patients without having to make difficult decisions,” says Austin.

March is marked as American Red Cross Month on a national level and was recently recognized locally by Mayor Payton in Midland.

The City of Midland took to Facebook and stated that the American Red Cross does honorable service work for the community here in West Texas, the post states “Their work to prevent and alleviate human suffering is vital to strengthening our community’s resilience”.

Those looking to donate blood can do so by contacting your local Vitalant center. The American Red Cross is also looking for volunteers to help better serve the community, to find out more click here.