(KMID/KPEJ) – “American Idol” will be back for its 22nd season next year and virtual auditions are about to kick off in Texas! “Idol Across America” auditions will take place tomorrow (8/9).

Aspiring artists can register to audition face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer in search of the next breakout star. For the first time, singers will also be allowed to audition under their chosen genre.

Brian Robinson, Sr. Supervising Producer for the hit show, says the virtual Zoom audition allows singers to receive real-time feedback for a chance at being crowned the next star of the hit competition show.

Are you the next American Idol? Visit americanidol.com/auditions to sign up before it’s too late!