MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Former contestants are on tour and the Permian Basin is on their stop!

Twenty years ago many watched the second season of TV’s “American Idol” when Ruben Studdard won the title and Clay Aiken was runner up.

The two will be performing at the Wagner Noel PAC this month at Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

In the video above we got the inside scoop on how excited they are to be performing in the Permian Basin.