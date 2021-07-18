American Cancer Society to host Round Up: A Cattle Baron’s Ball

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The American Cancer Society in Midland is making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer at the 38th Annual Round Up: A Cattle Baron’s Ball.

The event will be held on July 31st at the Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion in Midland from 6 pm to 11 pm. The Cattle Baron’s Ball is a fundraiser designed to continue the work of the ACS.

When the pandemic hit, research facilities across the country were shut down. More than $50 million dollars in research was lost due to COVID-19 says Senior Development Manager, Darrell Golden.

One thing the pandemic couldn’t stop is the mission that ACS has to lead a fight to a cancer-free world.

“From prescription aid to finding you the correct doctor for your diagnosis, down to the smallest thing as a support group..some people just need someone to talk to and that’s what the ACS is here to do,” says Golden

Each dollar raised will help fund cancer research and provide additional resources for treatment options.

With live performances from West Texas Funk and Little Texas along with catered food by the Odessa Chuck Wagon Gang, there’s plenty of stuff for guests to look forward to.

“There’s so many different great pieces of artwork, high-end jewelry, high-end purses bags, things of that nature that are up for bid, and you know to come out, have a great time, and walk away with a great prize.”

This year’s ball will be one of the few events the American Cancer Society has put on since the pandemic hit.

“Great food, great music, for a great cause,” says Golden.

If you’re interested in attending the Cattle Baron’s Ball, tables and sponsorships are still available.

Contact darrell.golden@cancer.org