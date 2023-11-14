TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ) – The Wilmer Police Department is looking for Ian Aguilar, 10, Hispanic, 4 feet tall, black hair, brown eyes. Aguilar was last seen at 7:30pm on Tuesday, November 14th wearing unknown clothing.

Police are also looking for Juan Aguilar-Cano, 38, White, 5’7″, 160 pounds, black hair, black eyes. Aguilar-Cano was last seen wearing unknown clothing. He is connected to Aguilar’s abduction.

The suspect is driving a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, with Texas license plate number KVZ1194. Aguilar-Cano was last seen in Wilmer, Texas.

Law enforcement believes the child is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, please call the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.