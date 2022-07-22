Police in Missouri City are searching for an 11-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man in connection with her abduction. (Texas DPS Photos)

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KXAN) — Police near Houston are searching for an 11-year-old girl they believe is in danger and a man in connection with her abduction.

An Amber Alert notice said Imani Stephens was last seen around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive in Missouri City, which is a little less than 20 miles southwest of Houston.

She’s described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. She’s about 5’2″ tall and weighs 111 pounds. Police said she also has scars on both her wrists.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a black-and-gray shirt with black-striped red letters, multi-colored sweatpants and Crocs.

Authorities are also looking for Daniel Diaz, 28, related to her disappearance. He was last heard from in Missouri City. He’s described as having brown hair and eyes. He’s about 5’8″ tall.

Police believe Diaz is driving a gray, new model pickup truck. The license plate number isn’t known.

If you have any information about the abduction, call the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.