BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — An 11-year-old girl who went missing in Burnet on Sunday was found safe by authorities Wednesday.

The City of Burnet posted an update on its Facebook page at 11:50 a.m. saying the girl, whose disappearance prompted the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday to issue an Amber Alert, “has been located and is safely in the custody of law enforcement.”

Burnet Police said Pierce reportedly left 906 North Hill Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. BPD said she was seen getting into with “an unknown man.” The City said she was initially reported as a “runaway juvenile,” but information gathered during the investigation has led investigators to believe she was in danger.

The city’s Facebook post said more information about the situation around her disappearance will be released later Wednesday.