TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An 8-year-old girl in Trinity County was reported missing by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office.

Haven Barker was last seen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring. She is believed to be in danger. According to TCSO, Haven is believed to be with her biological mother’s boyfriend, Charles “Chaz” Estep and possibly with her mother, Tamara Barker.

They are believed to be in a 2015 black two-door Honda Accord with Texas license plate: PYS4575.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or call 911.