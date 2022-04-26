WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man was included in the list of 75 individuals who President Joe Biden commuted the sentences for, according to an announcement by the Biden Administration Tuesday.

According to a news release from Biden’s office, the 75 individuals who had their sentences commuted, including Amarillo resident Nickolas Cano, were serving sentences for non-violent drug offenses.

“…Helping those who served their time return to their families and become contributing members of their communities is one of the most effective ways to reduce recidivism and decrease crime,” Biden said in the release. “While today’s announcement marks important progress, my Administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equity and justice, provide second chances and enhance the wellbeing and safety of all Americans.”

Cano pleaded guilty in June 2014 to “possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.” According to Amarillo Federal Court documents released at that time, New Mexico State Police stopped a vehicle traveling from New Mexico to Amarillo and found 24 cans of Campbell’s Soup filled with methamphetamine. The two individuals in the vehicle were traveling to Amarillo to deliver the drugs to Cano.

Officials with the Amarillo Drug Enforcement Agency made bundles of counterfeit methamphetamine within the majority of the cans and allowed the transaction to occur. Once the transaction occurred, law enforcement agents made entry into the residence and officials then searched the residents for the drugs.

According to the release, Cano was initially sentenced to more than 11 years in prison and a four-year term of supervised release in September 2014. The commutation brings Cano’s sentence to an end on April 26, 2023, giving Cano the chance to serve the sentence in home confinement. The four-year term of supervised release will remain.

According to the release, Biden also announced the first three pardons of his term Tuesday, including a former secret service agent convicted of federal bribery charges as well as two individuals convicted on drug-related charges. Other individuals who had their sentences commuted include people from Lubbock, Odessa, Waco, Fort Worth and Houston.