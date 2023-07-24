MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Amarillo man killed in a Midland County crash Saturday has been identified as 34-year-old Luis Castaneda. A Texas Department of Public Safety crash report said Castaneda was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 22, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on SH 349, just north of Midland. Investigators said Castaneda was driving a Ford F-150 westbound on the highway when he veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a semi-truck with trailer. The driver of the semi-truck, 36-year-old Ganiyu Olaleken Raji, of Midland, was taken to an area hospital and is said to be stable.

The investigation is ongoing.