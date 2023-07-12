ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Alpine Police Department has been receiving reports of caller ID spoofing happening, according to a post on Facebook, and is now warning citizens to be careful when calling back numbers you don’t recognize.

Caller ID spoofing is when someone notices they are missing phone calls from what seems like a local number on their caller ID; however, when they call that number back, the person that actually owns the number says they never called them. APD says this technique has gained popularity recently with telemarketers, especially when calling mobile phone numbers.

For example, if your phone number begins with “512,” a telemarketer will use an application to replace their actual phone number with another random “512” number when they call you. The person who actually owns the number they are spoofing has no idea their number is being used to call you, and will tell you they never called you, which is true.

APD says when telemarketers call someone, they “spoof” a local cell phone number in an attempt to fool people into thinking the caller might be someone they know, increasing the odds the person will answer. This means telemarketers are able to hide their actual phone number by replacing it with the a random number they know to be local to the area they are calling.

Please keep in mind the person whose number is being used in these instances is being harassed much the same as the person who receives the spoofed call. Telemarketers sometimes pick a number and use it to call several different people, leading to the owner of the number to receive a lot of calls from people who claim to have received a call from them that they never made.

If you’ve missed a call from a local number that you’re not familiar with, APD suggests not calling that number back immediately. Just take the call if they call again, especially if you think you legitimately missed a call from someone you know.

More information about caller ID spoofing can be found on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.