ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Due to a power outage, students were released at 1:30 this afternoon.

According to Alpine ISD, reports indicated that power would be out for a few more hours.

Buses were made available for the students who normally ride the bus home.

One hallway in Alpine Elementary School is without power, the classes in that hallway have been moved temporarily.

Both Alpine Elementary and High Schools are on a normal release schedule. Buses will run at normal times for these campuses.

Phone lines at Alpine Middle School are down until power is restored.