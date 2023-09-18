PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Alpine man killed last week in a crash in Pecos County has been identified as 58-year-old Jason Keith Richardson. Richardson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 7:00 p.m. on September 14, troopers responded to FM 1776, one mile north of Interstate 10, and found Richardson’s Honda Accord in the east-barrow ditch. Investigators said Richardson was traveling southbound on FM 1776 at an unsafe speed when he tried to negotiate a curve in the roadway and veered off the highway. Richardson then “overcorrected” and was ejected from the vehicle when his car rolled.