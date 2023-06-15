ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The measures have been implemented due to the current drought conditions in the area, according to a news release from the city.

The Drought Contingency Plan goes into effect Thursday, June 15th and requests residents using the municipal water supply perform the following voluntary measures:

Customers with even-numbered street addresses water their lawns on even numbered days early in the morning or late in the evening.

Customers with odd-numbered street addresses water their lawns on odd numbered days early in the morning or late in the evening.

Reduce watering all public parks and public facilities to minimum levels to reduce vegetation loss.

Reduce water usage from all commercial/industrial users to conserve city water supplies for human consumption.

While the city hopes these voluntary measures will help preserve municipal water supplies, the release states that if drought conditions continue, and weather worsens, further measures will be implemented. This will include mandatory water rationing.