ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Alpine officials are investigating after a bomb threat forced an evacuation on Monday. The district said the bomb threat was made toward Alpine High School and that all students and staff are safe.

Law enforcement remained on campus shortly after noon clearing the building and investigating the legitimacy of the threat. Officials are also working to trace the identity of the caller.

The district said all other Alpine ISD campuses are implementing shelter-in-place protocols, where all campuses remain locked and all children and staff are safely inside. Additional law enforcement staff have also been placed at each campus.