ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Spirits of the West Wine and Beef Festival is a celebration of spirits, culture, wine, and beef from across Texas.

The Spirits of the West Wine and Beef Festival will be on April 21st and 22nd in Downtown Alpine, Texas at The Granada Theater.

The street festival will be on 6th street between Holland Ave. and Ave. A. The Granada Theater will host music events Friday and Saturday evening.

This festival includes performances from funkadelic bands Spicy Loops and Feline Fox, Cody Canada & The Departed, and Anthony Ray Wright. With live music through out the day, there will also be wine, spirits, and art vendors throughout the festival.

Festival Program Coordinator shared, “We are excited to bring back Spirits of the West Wine and Beef Festival for its second year. We will continue to celebrate the rich heritage of West Texas beef production, with the growing wine industry across Texas.” He continued, “We have an incredible line up of spirits, wine, beer, and art from all over Texas along with an amazing music lineup.”

Tickets are on sale here.

Ticket packages for the street festival, night events, and concerts are available. A limited number of VIP and exclusive-access tickets are also available.

Please visit the website for the full details as well as the event schedule.

For more information, please email or call Ty Meunnink.