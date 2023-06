ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Firefighters responded to reports of active flames at the Coca Cola Plant/Distribution Center Saturday.

According to a post by Alpine Fire Department, upon arrival, firefighters found a wooden storage unit adjacent to the structure actively burning.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, ensuring the structure was safe and secure.

No individuals were harmed, and the cause of the flame is currently under investigation by Alpine Police Department.