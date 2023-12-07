MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Hawaiian Bros Island Grill is set to open in Midland on Monday, December 11, and we got a peek inside the restaurant to learn more about its selection of dishes.

“We’re very excited. Everyone in the community has really come out and seems interested. It seems like this is the kind of food y’all are intrigued with and isn’t prevalent here and so we’re very excited to…bring the aloha spirit into town and make sure we’re providing the best customer service and the best pace that y’all’ve seen,” said General Manager Matthew Mclean.

The restaurant will serve a selection of Island inspired chicken and pork dishes, as well as salads, rice, pineapple, Spam Musubi, and Dole soft serve. Mclean said anyone who has been to Hawaii will surely recognize the inspiration behind the dishes.

“We’re island inspired…but we’re not exactly the same. We serve what is called the typical Hawaiian plate lunch…that is going to be a bed of rice with eight ounces of protein on top of it,” Mclean said.

Here’s a little more about the concept from the company’s website:

“Our menu is an homage to the Hawaiian plate lunch. In the 1880s, as Hawaii’s pineapple and sugar plantations grew, laborers from Asian nations with diverse culinary traditions came to the islands. Their lunches typically consisted of a plate of rice and leftover meat from the previous night’s meal. By the 1950s, the “plate lunch” had grown in popularity and was popping up at roadside stands. Today, it remains an essential part of Hawaii’s homegrown culture. It’s the comfort food you eat with your ’ohana, an island staple all walks of life come together to enjoy.”

Another island favorite on the menu is Spam Musubi.

“We also have Spam Masubi, which I know islanders are very excited to (find) in the states, it’s hard to find in the continental 48,” said Production Lead Jackie Dye.

Mclean said the employees at Hawaiian Bros not only pride themselves on the delicious food, but also on their exceptional service.

“You know, what I’ve seen in the area, everyone does a lot of drive-thru…our brand prides ourselves on being the fastest there is, so I think that is going to be a perfect match. Y’all are looking for something extremely fast, reliable, so you can get onto the next stop, and we’re happy to provide that,” he said.