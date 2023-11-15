ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa College Board of Trustees unanimously approved Allisa Cornelius as the new Vice President for Advancement at their regular board meeting. Cornelius has served as the Dean of the School of Health and Science at OC since February of 2022.

While addressing the board at the meeting, Cornelius thanked them for the opportunity and added, “I love Odessa College and am so passionate about our work. It is such an honor to be considered for the Role of Vice President. I want to continue to serve Odessa College and ensure that all students have access to resources and support needed to be successful. I want to ensure Odessa College can continue to be innovative, and continue to create pathways and opportunities for students. I want to continue our focus on investing in the potential of our students and our community. So again, thank you for the opportunity and I look forward to continuing to serve the institution with purpose and passion.”

“We are excited to have Allisa to take on this new role,” OC President Dr. Gregory D. Williams said. “She has done really great work in her other roles over her nine years of service to Odessa College, and I am very confident that she will continue her great work in her new role.”

“Medical Center Hospital would like to congratulate Alissa on her promotion to Vice President for Advancement at Odessa College,” said Russell Tippin, CEO/President, Medical Center Health System. “The relationship between our two entities will remain strong through the Nursing Program and the new Medical Center Health System Simulation Hospital, that we worked on with Alissa. We’re excited to continue our partnership with her new leadership role.”

Cornelius started at OC in November of 2014 as vocational nursing instructor, serving in that position until January of 2019. She then became the Director of Vocational Nursing. In January of 2020, Cornelius advanced to the position of Director of Nursing where she served until she accepted the position of Dean of the School of Health and Sciences.