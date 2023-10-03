ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An alleged road rage incident late last month ended in arrest for one Odessa man. 56-year-old Donald Henry Breeden, Jr., has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 27, officers were called to the area of E Highway 80 and Faudree Road after a man called 911 and said a passenger in a white Nissan Murano had pointed a firearm at him with his finger on the trigger, causing him to fear for his life. Officers found the Nissan in the area and conducted a traffic stop during which the driver reportedly told investigators that his passenger had pointed “something” out the window at another vehicle that had been “tailgating” them.

Officers then spoke with the passenger, identified as Breeden, who told them that both drivers had been involved in a road rage incident. Because of the alleged road rage, Breeden said he pulled out a can of pepper spray and pointed it at the offending vehicle. However, during a search of the Nissan, investigators said they found a gold and black handgun that matched the victim’s description.

Breeden was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $30,000 bond.