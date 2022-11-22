ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Sunday morning after investigators said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Gina Sosa, 55, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More.

According to an affidavit, around 7:20 a.m. on November 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the scene of a crash in the area of W 42nd Street and Golder Avenue. At the scene, officers found a minivan in the grass and a Mitsubishi Mirage in the westbound lane with heavy front end damage. Victims in the minivan told investigators that the driver of the Mirage, later identified as Sosa, ran a red light as it traveled north in the 4100 block of Golder, causing the crash.

Investigators then tried to speak with Sosa, who was refusing medical treatment, and stated she appeared to be intoxicated; she allegedly smelled strongly of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet, and was slurring her words. Sosa reportedly admitted to drinking three beers before getting in her vehicle.

Officers then discovered that Sosa had been convicted of drunk driving twice before, once in 2003 and again in 2018, which led to an enhanced charge for Sosa. She was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she was later released on a $5,000 bond.