ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend. That victim was also taken into custody after she allegedly tried to prevent his arrest.

Samuel Edge, 55, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Stephanie Stuchell, 30, has been charged with Hindering Apprehension.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 13, officers responded to a home in the 3700 block of Locust to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found Stuchell inside a vehicle, crying and complaining of pain. Stuchell was taken by ambulance to Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

In a later interview with Stuchell, investigators learned that her boyfriend, identified as Edge, allegedly made her sleep in the vehicle overnight. Stuchell said in the morning, she entered their home and a verbal argument ensued. Stuchell said when Edge kicked her, she returned to her vehicle.

Stuchell said she had a board covering a damaged vehicle window and when she returned to her Surburban, the board fell. That’s when Edge allegedly grabbed the board and began hitting her multiple times, leaving behind bruises.

Officers returned to the couple’s home the following day with a warrant for Edge’s arrest- investigators said Stuchell told them Edge wasn’t home and hadn’t been for a few days. Officers later learned from Edge’s sister that he was home and she let them inside.

Both Edge and Stuchell remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday morning. Edge’s bond has been set at $35,000. Bond for Stuchell has been set at $15,000. A mugshot for Stuchell was not immediately available.