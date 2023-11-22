BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The best toy deals you can shop right now

If you have a few kids in your family, much of your holiday shopping may involve looking for toys and games. Black Friday isn’t until Nov. 24, but it’s not too early to shop some of the best Black Friday toy deals to get ahead of your holiday shopping this year.

BestReviews has reviewed and tested many toys, so you’ll want to check in regularly to get the most up-to-date list of Black Friday toy deals as we get closer to the big event. Some of the top early deals include the Marbling Paint Art Kit and Bezgar TB141 Remote Control Car.

Best baby and toddler toy deals

Babies and toddlers need toys not only to be entertained but also to help them with brain development. Some of the best Black Friday deals include baby and toddler toys that help them learn colors, shapes and faces.

This 3-in-1 set is excellent for brain development and includes a mirror and cute animal patterns for babies to enjoy. The included soft books have textured 3D animal details, and the lightweight design makes storage easy.

Pit balls are popular among young children because of their lightweight and colorful design. This set comes with 100 balls, each measuring 2.2 inches in diameter, and a storage bag for easy transportation and storage. Plus, they’re BPA-free for improved safety.

Best kids toy deals

Once kids reach a certain age, they want toys that are fun more than anything else. During the Black Friday sale, some of the best toys for kids aged 4 to 10 are remote control cars, building blocks, train sets, dolls and arts and crafts kits.

Kids with an artistic side will love this marbling paint kit that includes everything they need to create dazzling projects. This set has a design tray, five paint colors, carrageenan powder, a spoon, a pipette, a spreader, three styluses, 10 art sheets and an instruction guide.

This remote control car is perfect for kids who want to race outdoors thanks to its durable off-road wheels. It can go as fast as 25 miles per hour, and other remote control cars won’t interfere with the signal, making it suitable for multiple cars to race against each other.

The popularity of all things Barbie skyrocketed in 2023 thanks to the hit film based on the popular doll, making this dollhouse a must-buy for any fan. It comes with three Barbie doll roommates, and the dollhouse features several play areas including a pool, living room, kitchen and balcony.

Best tween and teen toy deals

If you have a kid on the older side, there are plenty of excellent Black Friday deals for toys and games they’ll enjoy. Arts and crafts kits are popular among older kids, as well as board games, card games and electronics such as smartwatches and drawing tablets.

If you have kids who love arts and crafts, this charm-bracelet-making kit is an excellent gift, as it lets them make cool bracelets they can wear. It’s a 126-piece kit with several charms and a beautiful pink-hued unicorn and princess gift box.

This smartwatch for kids has a stylish design modeled after standard smartwatches and has several neat features, including a selfie cam, 24 games, voice recorder, pedometer, calculator, stopwatch and alarm. Plus, it can store over 10,000 photos or six hours of video.

Designed to hold riders up to 150 pounds, this dirt bike has a 24-volt single-speed motor and can travel as fast as 12 miles an hour, making it suitable for park riding. It has a durable frame and a twist-grip accelerator throttle for a motorcycle-like look. Plus, the battery works for up to 30 minutes of continuous use.

Who has the best toy deals on Black Friday?

Shopping for toys can be tricky since many retailers offer excellent deals on Black Friday. However, thanks to its broad selection, Amazon is the best retailer to shop for toys. Amazon allows small businesses to use its e-commerce platform, so you can find toys you wouldn’t see sold at places like Walmart.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t shop at other retailers when looking for toys. Although their product selection isn’t nearly as extensive as Amazon’s, Walmart is a heavy hitter when it comes to toys, and we expect to see many excellent Black Friday toy deals there, too.

Black Friday toy shopping tips

Shopping for Black Friday toy deals isn’t any different than shopping for other deals, but there are a few strategies you may want to use to maximize your savings ahead of the holiday season:

Don’t limit yourself to one retailer ; look for deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target and any other retailer that sells toys.

; look for deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target and any other retailer that sells toys. Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership. Prime members are notified via email when sale ads drop, presented with exclusive offers on products and get early access to the best Black Friday deals.

Prime members are notified via email when sale ads drop, presented with exclusive offers on products and get early access to the best Black Friday deals. Sign up for newsletters from Walmart and other retailers; that way, you stay on top of all deals and anything related to the Black Friday sale.

that way, you stay on top of all deals and anything related to the Black Friday sale. Shop for popular toys. Popular toys are usually expensive, but many will be heavily discounted during Black Friday. If you’re unsure which toys to shop for, look online for a list of the best toys for 2023.

Popular toys are usually expensive, but many will be heavily discounted during Black Friday. If you’re unsure which toys to shop for, look online for a list of the best toys for 2023. Check our pages often. We regularly update our best deals pages to reflect current sales and discounts.

We regularly update our best deals pages to reflect current sales and discounts. Look for discounts on brand-name toys. The best toy brands kids love include Lego, Mattel, Fisher-Price, Playskool and Nintendo.

