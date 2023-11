ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – All runways at the Andrews County Airport closed on Tuesday, as crews begin work on intersecting pavement reconstruction.

The airport says they hope to have runway 2/20 open by Thanksgiving. Runways 16/34 and 11/29, however, are expected to remain closed until January of 2024.

Andrews Volunteer Fire Department says no fixed wing traffic will be allowed, but helicopter traffic will be able to land for fuel and Medivac service.