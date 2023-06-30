ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has released more information about the victims injured or killed in a shooting Thursday night.

Around 9:32 p.m. on June 29, OPD responded to a call of shots fired and a gunshot victim at the Carriage House Apartments, located at 4306 N Dixie. While officers were responding to the scene, a white GMC Sierra containing multiple victims arrived at Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital; a sergeant was already at this location on an unrelated call and confirmed that these people were involved in the shooting at Carriage House.

The four people who arrived at ORMC have been identified as three 16-year-old teens, whose names will not be released because of their ages, as well as 17-year-old Jay Mclarity. Once at the hospital, one of the 16-year-olds was pronounced dead.

At the apartment complex, officers also found a 16-year-old with multiple gun shots. That victim was also run over by the same truck that was used to take the victims to the hospital, OPD said. Odessa Fire Rescue tended to that victim at the scene and then transported him to Medical Center Hospital. The medical conditions of the four living victims have not been released.

OPD said it believes all involved gathered for an arranged meeting. Video evidence at the scene revealed that all parties engaged in communication with each other before shots were fired.

“We do not believe this was a random act, this was a planned act and those involved knew each other,” said OPD Chief Mike Gerke.

Gerke stressed that no one else in the community is in danger. From information released by OPD, it appears that one group of three approached the Sierra on foot and an altercation broke out- leaving the four victims inside the truck injured, along with the 16-year-old who was subsequently shot and run over.

The motivation for the shooting was not released by OPD.

“We plan to keep that information internal because we believe it will affect the outcome of this investigation,” he said.

When asked how a group of teens might have come across the weapons used in the shooting, Gerke stressed that gun owners need to remove guns from their vehicles and not leave them hidden inside overnight. He said vehicle burglaries often allow teens to get their hands on a weapon.

As for suspects, OPD is trying to locate two people involved who approached the Sierra on foot. One suspect is described as a black male with short hair, a long sleeve shirt, and khaki or light gray shorts. The second person of interest is a black male with shoulder-length braids or dreadlocks. This man, who possibly goes by the nickname “K-SO”, was wearing a light jacket with patterns across the shoulder and upper back, and a pair of shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD and ask for the Homicide Unit at (432) 335-4933. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.