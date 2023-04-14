Editor’s Note: Baby Saul, as he is known by people in the community, is happy and healthy today living with family. He celebrated his first birthday in January. His story prompted NM Senator David Gallegos to re-introduce legislation to get baby boxes in all 33 counties in the state, in hopes of giving mothers a safe option to surrender their babies. One such box has already been installed in Hobbs since Saul’s birth.

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- The Hobbs, New Mexico woman accused of throwing her newborn son away in a dumpster is in court again today. Alexis Avila is facing one count of attempted first degree murder, or, alternatively, one count of second-degree murder, or the lesser charged of one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury, or abuse of a child.

In January of 2022, officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to an alley way in the Broadmoor Shopping Center after three people who had been digging through a dumpster found the hours old boy in a trash bag, alive, and with his umbilical cord still attached but crudely cut. Surveillance video led police to Avila’s door, and she reportedly admitted that she’d given birth at home and was worried she was too young to care for a child.

Avila has been on house arrest since her arraignment. In that time, she’s requested visitation with her son, identified as Saul, a request that was denied by Judge William Shoobridge. Of the request, he said, “He’ll know for a lifetime the actions that you took, that you tried to terminate his life.”

Earlier this year, she also requested a change of venue ahead of her trial, saying she could not receive a fair trial in Hobbs. That request was also denied.

On day four, jurors heard closing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense.

Attorneys for the State said the case comes down to “choices”. Prosecutors argued that Avila chose not to tell anyone that she was pregnant and possibly in labor. They argued that Avila made the choice to wrap her newborn in a wet towel and trash bag and throw him in the garbage, not knowing if he’d ever be found or if he would live.

“A picture is worth a thousand words,” the prosecution stated.

The baby’s father, Steven Astorga, sat in the courtroom with his head bowed, unable to look at those photos.

Up next, the defense argued that Avila should be found not guilty on charges of attempted murder and child abuse on the grounds that she blacked out and could not remember what she had done.

To that, the prosecution argued that Avila never mentioned blacking out during her police interrogation and only mentioned it once her case went to trial.

“It’s every body’s fault except Alexis’…that’s what we heard from the defense. She’d taken a pregnancy test in April…in August. That baby was deteriorating in those six hours in a dumpster. That’s deliberate and willful intention. These blackouts became her convenient story.”

The jury is now deliberating and a verdict is expected soon. We will update as soon as a decision is reached.