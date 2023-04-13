Editor’s Note: Baby Saul, as he is known by people in the community, is happy and healthy today living with family. He celebrated his first birthday in January. His story prompted NM Senator David Gallegos to re-introduce legislation to get baby boxes in all 33 counties in the state, in hopes of giving mothers a safe option to surrender their babies. One such box has already been installed in Hobbs since Saul’s birth.

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- The Hobbs, New Mexico woman accused of throwing her newborn son away in a dumpster is in court again today. Alexis Avila is facing one count of attempted first degree murder, or, alternatively, one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury.

In January of 2022, officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to an alley way in the Broadmoor Shopping Center after three people who had been digging through a dumpster found the hours old boy in a trash bag, alive, and with his umbilical cord still attached but crudely cut. Surveillance video led police to Avila’s door, and she reportedly admitted that she’d given birth at home and was worried she was too young to care for a child.

Avila has been on house arrest since her arraignment. In that time, she’s requested visitation with her son, identified as Saul, a request that was denied by Judge William Shoobridge. Of the request, he said, “He’ll know for a lifetime the actions that you took, that you tried to terminate his life.”

Earlier this year, she also requested a change of venue ahead of her trial, saying she could not receive a fair trial in Hobbs. That request was also denied.

As the third day of the trial began, jurors again heard from medical staff tasked with caring for baby Saul after he was discovered. Doctors said the abandoned newborn was “profoundly anemic” when he arrived in a Lubbock hospital for care; his blood count was 26. The normal range for a newborn is 45-65.

Doctors said the baby was also dehydrated and had opioids in his system. He was given oxygen and a blood transfusion and was discharged within five days. The defense attorney pointed out that Avila was given Codeine during a hospital visit prior to the boy’s birth and doctors said that the drug could, realistically, have stayed in his system until January 8.

Next, jurors heard from Detective Daniel Perez. Perez explained how Avila was brought in for questioning after investigators spotted her car on security camera. According to Perez, the investigation into Avila lasted until January 22 and detectives said there were no additional suspects, and that Avila was solely responsible for the events that transpired after baby Saul’s birth.

Avila’s interview with police was then played for jurors. In that interview, Avila said she found out she was pregnant the day before she gave birth.

“I’ve been having back pain and I got in an accident,” she told investigators. “The pain was off and on…mom took me to the hospital, and I just kept hurting…I went to the clinic and did a urine test and they told me I was pregnant.”

Avila said she never told her parents she was pregnant and implied that rumors about her pregnancy were just that- rumors. In a text exchange from December of 2021, between Avila and a friend, Avila addressed the rumor yet again and said she was not pregnant. Jurors, however, never received a clear answer on exactly when Avila found out she was pregnant despite her saying in a police interview that “I knew back in whatever…back in August, maybe a little before that, but I didn’t know.”

According to Avila’s interview, she and the baby’s father dated for about a year before breaking up that same August. And it isn’t clear from the interview whether the young man knew he was going to be a father or not.

The interview footage continued and described the moments after baby Saul was born.

“It came out and I was in a panic,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do, I was so scared. I just turned 18…I cleaned myself up and I just left it there. I wrapped it in a towel. I knew it was coming, but not today. I had the trash bag in the car. I put it in the bag…I drove around. I tossed it. I panicked. There’s a baby in front of me and I was in a panic, I just turned 18.”

Avila said she drove around with the baby in the bag trying to decide what to do. After abandoning her son in the dumpster, Avila said she drove home and didn’t tell anyone she’d just given birth.

Avila then told police she wanted to get her son back if he was still alive.

The defense is expected to present its witnesses when court resumes this afternoon at 2:00 p.m. CST. We will update this story as those details unfold.