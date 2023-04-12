Editor’s Note: Baby Saul, as he is known by people in the community, is happy and healthy today living with family. He celebrated his first birthday in January. His story prompted NM Senator David Gallegos to re-introduce legislation to get baby boxes in all 33 counties in the state, in hopes of giving mothers a safe option to surrender their babies. One such box has already been installed in Hobbs since Saul’s birth.

LOVINGTON, New Mexico (KIMD/KPEJ)- The Hobbs, New Mexico woman accused of throwing her newborn son away in a dumpster is in court again today. Alexis Avila is facing one count of attempted first degree murder, or, alternatively, one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury.

In January of 2022, officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to an alley way in the Broadmoor Shopping Center after three people who had been digging through a dumpster found the hours old boy in a trash bag, alive, and with his umbilical cord still attached but crudely cut. Surveillance video led police to Avila’s door, and she reportedly admitted that she’d given birth at home and was worried she was too young to care for a child.

Avila has been on house arrest since her arraignment. In that time, she’s requested visitation with her son, identified as Saul, a request that was denied by Judge William Shoobridge. Of the request, he said, “He’ll know for a lifetime the actions that you took, that you tried to terminate his life.”

Earlier this year, she also requested a change of venue ahead of her trial, saying she could not receive a fair trial in Hobbs. That request was also denied.

As the second day of the trial began, jurors heard from officers and medical staff tasked with caring for baby Saul after he was discovered. According to that testimony, the baby was found wrapped in a wet towel after being left out in 40-degree weather for several hours.

“You know what a towel feels like when it’s put in a freezer? That’s what he felt like,” Investigator Jennifer Maxwell testified. “His skin didn’t look right at all, looked like freezer burn maybe.”

Maxwell said Saul’s temperature was so low it wouldn’t register with a thermometer. Medical staff, trying to clean dried blood off the six-pound seven-ounce baby using wet wipes, reportedly had to stop because it was bringing down his temperature even further.

Medical staff tasked with caring for Saul that night noted other causes of concern aside from the low body temperature. Those included:

A bruise to the forehead

A low heart rate

Lethargy and listlessness

Risk of sepsis (a blood infection) because of the crudely cut umbilical cord

Emergency Room Doctor Susan Heinick testified, “I was worried Baby Doe was blue, he was not interacting and was listless, didn’t cry. This baby was hypothermic, I’ve never had a temperature so low it didn’t register…(he) was circling the drain.”

When asked, “Was this a baby that needed saving?” Dr. Heinick responded with a resounding, “Yes!”

Medical staff used heat lamps, warm fluids, and heated blankets to try and raise Saul’s temperature- he was then flown to a Lubbock hospital for continued care.

Next, jurors heard from Crime Scene Analyst Rebecca Morley; she’s worked for Hobbs PD since 2012. Morley described the evidence collected from the trash bags in which baby Saul was found.

Morley said investigators found trash, including water bottles, makeup wipes, clothing receipts, and a prescription box for an inhaler with Avila’s name on the label inside the trash bags. Further investigation then led techs to Avila’s home, where they reportedly found blood on the bathroom floor on towels that were wadded up and thrown near a closet and on clothing and sanitary napkins allegedly worn by Avila.

The trial is expected to resume around 2:30 CST Wednesday with at least three more witnesses planned for the day. We will update this story as that testimony unfolds.