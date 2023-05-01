Editor’s Note: Baby Saul, as he is known by people in the community, is happy and healthy today living with his father. He celebrated his first birthday in January. His story prompted NM Senator David Gallegos to re-introduce legislation to get baby boxes in all 33 counties in the state, in hopes of giving mothers a safe option to surrender their babies. One such box has already been installed in Hobbs since Saul’s birth.

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Alexis Avila, 19, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, with two years suspended, plus time served, for a total of 16 years, as well as two years of parole post incarceration. Shas also been ordered to complete mental health services, school, and take parenting classes while in prison.

“It’s a miracle that your child survived…you had time to think about and correct what you did, but you did not.” said Judge Shoobridge, as he handed down the sentence. He said this would have been a murder case were it not for the three people who found the baby and saved his life. “He could be in the landfill, dead,” he said.

“You’ve given yourself a life sentence with knowing what you’ve done. You’ve given your son that same life sentence,” he said.

Shoobridge said proven mental health issues, no prior convictions, plus her compliance with the terms of her pre-trial release, were things he considered and when deciding to reduce her overall sentence from 18 years to 16 years.

Avila was convicted of one count of attempted first-degree murder and guilty of one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm on April 14.

The sentence comes after the State argued for a harsh punishment saying, Avila did not make an impulsive decision, but rather a pre-medidated one and that they crime was quite “heinous” and was committed against a “vaulnerable victim”. “He is only alive because she was not successful,” prosecutors said. Prosecutors also said Avila has not shown any remorse for the crimes she’s committed.

Defense attorney’s called for leniencey, citing Avila’s mental health issues and the low probability that she will offend again. Avila’s counselor stated that Avial’s mental health issues, including depression, were largely untreated prior to the birth of her son. “She was unaware of the gravity of the sutuation…she has shown a lot of growth in the last month and a half,” he counselor stated via video call. In court, Avila referred to those mental health issues and stated she could not remember commiting the crimes and that she’d “blacked out” once her baby was born.

Before sentencing, the boy’s father said his son deserves justice and that he will never forgive or forget the things she’s done.

The Hobbs, New Mexico woman was arrested after throwing her newborn son away in a dumpster in January of 2022. Officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to an alley way in the Broadmoor Shopping Center after three people who had been digging through a dumpster found the hours old boy in a trash bag, alive, and with his umbilical cord still attached but crudely cut.

Surveillance video led police to Avila’s door, and she reportedly admitted that she’d given birth at home and was worried she was too young to care for a child.

Medical staff testified that the newborn suffered from hypothermia, severe anemia, and kidney problem, among other issues after being abandoned and left in 40-degree temperatures for more than six hours.

At the conclusion of court Monday, the defemse team said it would be filing a motion for appeal.