Derek Foote, 29 (MDC)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (Nexstar) – The US Marshals office reported on March 8, 2022, Derek Laurice Foote was arrested by the United States Marshals Service Southwest Investigative Fugitive Task Force (USMS-SWIFT), following the issuance of a Bench Warrant in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico.

The warrant was issued when Foote failed to comply with Court orders (bond violation).

Foote had been charged with Criminal Sexual Penetration, First Degree; Great Bodily Harm/Mental Anguish (two counts), Kidnapping First Degree w/Intent to Commit Sexual Offense and Aggravated Battery.

This arrest is the result of a joint law enforcement effort, including the Albuquerque Police Department, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police, New Mexico Department of Corrections-Probation & Parole (STIU), the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Marshals Service.

“Getting dangerous individuals like this off the streets continues to be our priority at the U. S. Marshals Service,” said Sonya K. Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico. “Our focus will always be on doing our part to make New Mexico communities safer,” she added.

