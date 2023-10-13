REAGAN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A panic alarm was accidentally activated at Reagan County Elementary School Friday morning, causing law enforcement and EMS personnel to respond immediately to the campus.

Reagan County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement was inside the elementary school within less than a couple minutes of receiving the alarm, securing the area, with more responders on the way.

The Sheriff apologizes to the parents who were rushed out of the circle drive if spoken to too harshly, noting that officers were not aware if the alarm was accidental. All alarms to any campus are treated as if a real emergency event has taken place.

RCSO says multiple security measures have been put in place over the last couple of years, helping to ensure the safety of students and staff at all three school campus locations can be monitored and maintained, providing a safe learning environment.

RCSO continues by saying they will continue to work closely with school district officials to maintain the highest level of security at each campus, dedicating all available resources at any moment necessary to keep students safe.