ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Andrews ISD unveiled its new culinary studio Thursday- it’s a new and interactive way for students to get better acquainted with the culinary world and will help students who want to one day work in the restaurant industry.

From cooking skills to menu planning, the students who take part in this cooking program will learn new and innovative ways to prepare food. They will also learn about food safety and gain valuable, hands-on experience.

“(Here) they will…lay the foundation to be able to have the best experience possible in the culinary industry,” said Andrews High Principal John Carranco.

Carranco said this is just one small piece of the puzzle in AISD’s pursuit of academic excellence.