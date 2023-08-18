(KMID/KPEJ)- The Gazette, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa based paper reported Wednesday that the Mason City Community School District banned H.G. “Buzz” Bissinger’s book, “Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, a Dream” along with 18 others, from its collection ahead of the upcoming school year.

The 1990 non-fiction book follows the story of the 1988 Permian High School Panthers football team as they made a run towards the Texas state championship. While the book does contain some explicit language, it does not contain any sexual content; however, it was banned after an AI program, ChatGPT, scanned the text and deemed it inappropriate because of alleged sexual language.

The ban follows Iowa legislation passed earlier this year that requires every book available to students be “age-appropriate” and free of any “descriptions or visual depictions of a sex act.”

Bissinger told The Gazette, “This use of AI is ridiculous. There’s no sex at all. I’ve never depicted a sex act. I don’t know what…they’re talking about. I purposely stayed away from that. My book is being falsely depicted.”

The author called the ban tragic, because readers have connected well with the story for more than 30 years.

“The tragedy is, this is a great book for kids. It is a great book for teenage males because they don’t like to read anything. But they devour this book, and I know because I’ve had over 30 years of emails telling me that. The idea that this book has been banned is totally against what our society is and should be, freedom of speech and the ability of kids to choose what they want to read. Absolutely tragic. Not just my book, but all the books they cited.”

19 literary works, including Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple,” Theodore Dreiser’s “An American Tragedy,” and Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” were also banned by the school district, The Gazette reported.