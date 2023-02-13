MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a scene in the 13000 block of W Highway 80 E this afternoon in what officials believe is a “targeted domestic situation”, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Details are limited at this time and the investigation is still underway, however, Griffis said a suspect is believed to be “at large”. Witnesses in the area said multiple law enforcement officials arrived at a DK convenience store in the area just after 11:00 a.m. where a victim was believed to have been shot. Those details have not yet been confirmed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. We reached out to Midland County Sheriff’s Office as well and will update this story as more information becomes available.