After heavy rainfall mosquitoes expected in the Basin

ODESSA, Texas ( Nexstar) – With all the heavy rain we’ve been getting, people here in the Basin can expect to see a lot of mosquitoes.

While the rain has stopped for now, standing water is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Local exterminator said they’re expecting many calls these next few days.

“I’d say that it’s probably equal in the front and back yard,” said Amy Rhodes, an Odessa homeowner. ” We don’t get them in the house very often, the occasional one will slip in every once in a while.”

Rhodes said she has always had mosquitoes in her yard and with all the recent rain she’s expecting that problem to get worse.

” I do like to sit outside a lot either in the front or in the back yard.” Rhodes said. “When you try to sit there and relax at the end of the day you don’t want something buzzing around you.”

Erin Faulk who owns Mosquito Shield in Odessa said with all the water left behind from this week’s flooding, it won’t take long for people to start seeing mosquitoes.

“It only really takes with the perfect weather conditions about 7 to 10 days to go from egg to biting mosquito,” Faulk said.

Beside from calling professionals like Mosquito Shield there are also ways for homeowners to protect their yards.

” One of our biggest recommendations is just to dump any water as soon as you have it.,” Faulk said. “The littlest amount of water a tea spoon of water is all it really take to start the process of mosquito eggs.”

As for Odessan’s like Rhodes she plans to get her yard treated very soon,and hopes others will too.

” Having your property sprayed to prevent them from even coming on to your property is the best thing that you can do really,” Rhodes said.