ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Tuesday, an Odessa teen was arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at Woodson park that left two people injured. Cavaya Jefferson, 18, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Now, an affidavit has revealed new information about the incident.

On August 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the park at 1120 E Murphey to investigate a shooting. At the scene, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to her chest. The victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital for care. A second victim was driven to another hospital in a personal vehicle; that victim reportedly had a gunshot wound to her arm.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that several people in a Snapchat group text agreed to meet at the park to fight. They stated that Jefferson was one of the people involved in the chat and helped set up the fight. In a Snapchat message, Jefferson reportedly said, “I’ll shoot a (expletive)”. Witnesses later saw Jefferson pull a gun. Her boyfriend then tried to take the gun from her hands; that is when she reportedly fired at least one shot before leaving in a white SUV.

Investigators said they believe a single bullet hit the first victim in the chest, passed through, and struck the second victim in the arm.

A warrant was issued for Jefferson’s arrest, and she was taken into custody on August 23. She remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $150,000.