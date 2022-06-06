Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPE)- 21-year-old Shemar Harrington was arrested late last month after police said he shot and killed 31-year-old Erika Pena. Harrington is facing one count of Murder, and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Now an affidavit has revealed new details about the incident and the investigation.

According to the affidavit, on May 29, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Southwest Oaks Apartments on Oakwood to investigate shots fired. At the scene, officers found Pena lying in the parking lot with gunshot wound to her torso. Pena was taken to Medical Center Hospital where she later died.

Witnesses told police that Pena was shot while trying to break up a fight between Harrington and another man. That man was later found in an apartment at Southwest Oaks with a gunshot wound to his left arm. He was taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators spoke with additional witnesses who said they saw the shooter leave the scene and run into another apartment building on Oakwood. Witnesses described the suspect as a man with dreadlocks named “Pablo”.

While searching for “Pablo” at Acacia Park Apartments, they found his roommate, who confirmed that “Pablo” was actually Harrington. Investigators searched Harrington’s home and vehicle and found a gun and ammunition matching the weapon used to shoot Pena.

Harrington was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday on a combined $230,000 bond.

As for Pena’s family and friends, they said in an interview following her death they are just trying to pick up the pieces and help her four children make sense of this tragedy and, eventually, move forward.

“It never should’ve happened; it was a very unfortunate tragedy. I don’t know if we’ll get closure… Everyone just please pray for her children and her family and, you know, just hug your babies tight because you never know what’s going to happen,” said close friend Dallas van Winkle.