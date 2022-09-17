MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An affidavit has revealed new information into a Friday evening shooting that left one woman dead.

According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:20 p.m. on September 16, investigators with the Midland Police Department were called to Midland Memorial Hospital after 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno, of Midland, arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Moreno died at the hospital.

Investigators said Moreno was taken to the emergency room by 21-year-old Arturo Barraza, of Midland. Barraza was detained at the hospital after saying, “I did it.” He was later taken to the police department for questioning.

According to an affidavit, Barraza told investigators he and Moreno were traveling in a vehicle when he grabbed a firearm that was resting in the driver’s side door. Barraza said he began waving his pistol back and forth, pointing it to the left and right, when the firearm discharged. Moreno was hit by a single round when the gun accidentally discharged, court records stated. Barraza said he drove the victim straight to the hospital after the shooting.

Barraza, who has been charged with Manslaughter, remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Saturday evening on a million-dollar bond. A mugshot was not immediately available.