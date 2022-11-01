MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her 75-year-old boyfriend. Debra Goodman-Traylor, 26, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person.

According to court documents, on October 27, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Edwards Street after a man called 911 to report a disturbance. He said his girlfriend, identified as Goodman-Traylor, was trying to force her way into the home.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they found a broken window and said they could hear a woman shouting. Eventually, the victim opened the door; investigators said he was bleeding from his face and arms. The victim said he tried to restrain the suspect to keep her from attacking further, but she bit him on the arm while restrained.

Traylor Goodman was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she remained as of Tuesday evening. Her bond has been set at $10,000.