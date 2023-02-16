ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend as she was driving. Hunter Patterson, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on February 4, officers were dispatched to a neighborhood on W 31st Street to investigate a disturbance after witnesses called 911 and said a man was assaulting a woman in a black Jeep. At the scene, investigators met with a victim who said she’d been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Patterson.

The victim said she was driving to a meeting when Patterson became angry and began punching the dashboard. She said things escalated when Patterson punched her in the face and then began to choke her.

A witness said she was sitting in her vehicle when she heard tires screeching and saw a Jeep come to a stop in the middle of the street. The witness said she then saw the passenger assault the driver with his fist. Another neighbor in the area also saw the altercation and began yelling at Patterson to stop.

Witnesses said they then heard Patterson yell at the victim to continue driving; they said the victim appeared to be in shock and didn’t know what to do. Both witnesses said when Patterson began choking the driver, they approached the vehicle and again yelled for Patterson to stop. At that point, Patterson reportedly exited the vehicle and walked away.

Investigators quickly found Patterson and said he admitted to slapping the victim as well as placing his hands around her throat. Patterson was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of February 16. His bond has been set at $50,000.