ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has linked another sexual assault case to a serial suspect arrested by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2022. On November 22, 2023, OPD charged Javier Martinez with one count of Sexual Assault.

That charge is in addition to multiple other charges filed against him last year, including two counts of Attempt to Commit Aggravated Sexual Assault, three counts of Aggravated Kidnapping Sexual Abuse, and one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault.

Now, an OPD report has revealed new information about the new charge Arias is facing.

According to OPD, on July 7, 2022, a woman filed a report and stated she’d been raped by an unknown man driving a white Tahoe and a SANE exam was conducted to preserve DNA evidence. That evidence was then sent for analysis.

Later that month, on July 20, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office notified OPD that it had arrested Arias, after sexual assault victims in the county identified him in a photo lineup as a man who’d allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted them between April and July of that same year.

ECSO told OPD investigators that Arias was driving a white Tahoe when he reportedly kidnapped his victims, which matched the vehicle described by the victim in OPD’s case. The report also stated that Arias admitted to ECOS investigators that he’d committed multiple rapes in the area of 1900 Grandview, which also matched statements provided by the victim to OPD.

Months later, OPD learned that the DNA analysis of evidence collected by the department from the SANE exam proved to be a match to Arias and on November 22, 2023, OPD requested a warrant for Arias’ arrest. Arias remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined $6,300,000 bond; he’s been in custody since his arrest in late 2022, jail records show.