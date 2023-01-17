Same suspect accused of threatening another victim at knifepoint at HEB last year

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly threatened two victims with knives in separate assaults. Jacob Paredes, 19, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury, a Class A Misdemeanor.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on January 14, officers responded to a home on McKinney to investigate a 911 call. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Paredes, pulled out a knife and threatened her amid a disturbance.

The victim said that Paredes arrived at her home and tried to force her daughter to leave with him. She said Paredes grabbed her daughter by the arm and tried to pull her through the door; that’s when the mother said she jumped between Paredes and her daughter to keep him from dragging her outside. At that point, the victim said Paredes pulled out a knife and walked toward her in a “threatening manner”.

She said she then tried to close the front door to keep Paredes out and said he ran toward the door, kicked it and struck the glass with his hand, leaving behind a blood smear from an injury to the palm his palm. Paredes then left the scene before the officers arrived.

While investigating, additional OPD officers received a call for service in a hit and run in which Paredes was identified as the driver of a vehicle that left the scene. Investigators said Paredes soon returned to the scene of the hit and run crash and was detained for questioning. According to an OPD report, Paredes was found with a wound to his palm and was bleeding, which was consistent with the assault victim’s claims that he left blood on the door of her home.

Investigators said Paredes admitted to pulling out a knife because he was “upset”.

As part of the investigations, officers also learned that Paredes had an outstanding warrant for another alleged incident involving a knife. According to that warrant, on December 31, officers responded to HEB on E 42nd Street to investigate a disturbance after witnesses called 911 to report that three people were threatening a man.

The witnesses claimed that a suspect in a pink shirt, later identified as Paredes, approached a victim with two other men in tow. Witnesses said one of the men held the victim while the other two threw punches and said they felt compelled to call 911 when Paredes, while holding a hunting knife, opened the victim’s car door and held the knife near children inside the vehicle. Paredes reportedly then held the weapon to the victim’s throat, according to the victim and security video obtained from the store.

Paredes was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $31,500 bond.