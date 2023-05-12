ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Investigators with the Odessa Police Department arrested 24-year-old Salatiel Valenzuela Thursday after he allegedly shot and seriously injured 22-year-old Adrian Aragon. Now, an affidavit has revealed new information about the investigation.

According to that affidavit, around 6:58 p.m. on May 11, officers responded to an apartment in the 200 block of N Dixie Boulevard after shots were fired. At the scene, officers found Aragon on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds; he was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, awaiting multiple surgeries.

A witness to the shooting showed investigators a cell phone video she recorded of an altercation between the two men, who were reportedly roommates. The affidavit stated the video showed Valenzuela yelling at Aragon and pointing a rifle in his direction; Aragon was reportedly unarmed. The video then showed Valenzuela shoot Aragon multiple times in “rapid succession”.

Valenzuela was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center at 9:42 p.m. Thursday and remained in custody as of Friday morning. His bond has not yet been set.