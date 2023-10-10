MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, October 9, investigators with the Midland Police Department arrested 22-year-old Carlos Diaz Jr. and 19-year-old Angel Alvarado in connection with a homicide after 25-year-old Raul Ortega was found beaten to death behind a convenience store. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the investigation.

Carlos Diaz Jr. Angel Alvarado

According to court records, Ortega was visiting his child’s mother, an employee of the Stripes convenience store, located at 4508 N Big Spring Street, when two men driving a grey Ford Ranger pulled into the parking lot. Witnesses said a passenger, and alleged frequent shoplifter known to employees for stealing beer, exited the truck and entered the store.

Those witnesses said the man walked to the beer cooler, took a box of beer, and exited the store without paying. That’s when witnesses said Ortega took a photo of the vehicle and sent it to employees.

Shortly after the alleged theft, Ortega walked to the rear of the store near the dumpster. A few minutes later, a customer entered the store and told employees to call 911 because there was a man lying on the ground outside.

By the time police arrived, Ortega was dead and “appeared to be the victim of repeated blunt force trauma to the face, head, and abdomen,” the affidavit stated. Video from the store reportedly showed “multiple men beating Ortega to death” and then leaving the scene in the Ford, as well as Ortega’s GMC Sierra.

Investigators said security cameras in the area and witness statements led them to a home in the 4600 block of Crenshaw, where they found the Ford Ranger involved in the beer theft. After obtaining a search warrant for the home, detectives said they found Diaz and Alvarado inside, along with a pair of shoes that matched bloody shoe print tread patterns observed at the scene of the murder as well as bloody clothing. Investigators said they also recognized Alvarado as the suspect who stole the beer just before the murder occurred.

Both Diaz and Alvarado were arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where they remained as of Tuesday afternoon. Each is facing a bond of $1,000,000.