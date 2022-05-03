Editor’s Note: An article last week stated Burford was 19, as per information from an OPD spokesperson. However, court documents show Burford is 18.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, 18-year-old Isaac Avery Burford was arrested at a home near Odessa High School after a warrant was issued for his arrest for his reported role in an armed robbery. Burford has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Possession. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details regarding that robbery.

According to an affidavit, on February 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Vida Nails and Salon in the 3100 block of E University to investigate an armed robbery. At the scene, officers met with two salon employees who said they had been robbed at gunpoint by two unknown men.

The victims said that earlier in the day, one of the men, later identified as Burford, had been inside the salon with a woman who was having her nails done. While inside the salon, one of the employees said he overheard Burford speaking to someone on the phone about wanting to buy guns.

Later that day, the employee said he texted Burford about guns he had for sale. The two agreed to meet at the salon later to complete the purchase.

When Burford, and another unidentified suspect arrived at the salon, they met the two employees in the parking lot. After the man showed Burford and his partner the guns, which were located in the trunk of a car, Burford reportedly pulled a shotgun on the pair and told them to walk away from their vehicle. Burford and the unknown suspect then grabbed the guns, listed as a gold-plated Alpha Zastava Z92 AK-47 and a gold-plated Palmetto PSAK AK-47, and left the scene without paying.

Police later traced the number used to set up the purchase back to Burford and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On April 27, OPD, along with a SWAT team arrested Burford at a home in the 1300 block of N Whitaker. While executing the arrest warrant, police found about seven grams worth of THC in Burford’s bedroom.

The suspect was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon on a combined $220,000 bond. The other suspect in the case has still not be identified by police.