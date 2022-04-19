ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 26-year-old Isaiah Dominique Renteria was arrested last Friday for the shooting death of 49-year-old Shawn McCracken. Renteria has been charged with Murder. Now an arrest affidavit has shed a bit of new light on the events that led up to his arrest.

Around 8:20 p.m. on April 15, Odessa Police responded to a DK store at 1000 N Dixie Boulevard and found McCracken dead at the scene. Shortly after police arrived at the store, they received another call from dispatch stating the person responsible for the shooting was waiting for police at the Boys and Girls Club in the 800 block of E 13th Street.

When officers approached Renteria, he reportedly told officers he shot McCracken after a fight then left the scene and called 911. The affidavit stated Renteria said McCracken approached him and punched him in the face several times. Witnesses at the scene said McCracken confronted Renteria following a domestic disturbance, but that fact was not confirmed or even addressed in the affidavit.

Renteria remained behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon, his bond has been set at $200,000. According to jail records, Renteria has been arrested multiple times since 2015 on charges such as Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Theft of Firearm, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury.