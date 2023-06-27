LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Douglas Hampton, a Midland High School teacher and girls varsity basketball assistant coach, was placed on administrative leave, with pay, pending an investigation, after he was arrested last week amid a two-day prostitution sting. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the operation.

According to that affidavit, Hampton allegedly called a phone number associated with an ad used for the purpose of prostitution- Hampton reportedly agreed to pay $140 for two women in exchange for “kissing, oral sex, and sex”. He then met the two women, two undercover decoys, in the mall parking lot and followed them to a secondary location where he again asked for sex and was, subsequently, taken into custody.

Hampton was among 24 arrested by the Lubbock Police Department during a human trafficking operation that took place on June 19 and 20. He’s been charged with Solicitation of Prostitution.