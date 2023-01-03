ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An affidavit has revealed new information about the December 27th shooting that left 36-year-old Maurice ‘Mo’ Rogers dead.

According to that affidavit, on December 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Rogers’ home in the 1000 block of E 36th Street to check on Rogers after he failed to show up for work. There, officers found spent cartridge cases in the street just north of his home and bullet holes in the front of the house. Rogers was then found dead inside.

Investigators said surveillance cameras in the area showed that around 10:45 p.m. on the 27th, two people approached the home and fired multiple shots at the residence; Rogers was reportedly struck by bullets that entered the home.

Soon after Rogers’ body was found, witnesses told investigators that shortly before the shooting, one of Rogers’ juvenile sons allegedly tried to rob 31-year-old Harvey Gutierrez. In retaliation for that offense, the witnesses said Gutierrez enlisted the help of 18-year-old Ashton Munoz and an unnamed 16-year-old to find the son and seek revenge. According to witnesses Gutierrez said if the son could not be found, they would go after the father instead.

In a subsequent interview with detectives, Gutierrez reportedly admitted that he and Munoz agreed to “go shoot up his car”, referring to Rogers’ son. It is not clear if any vehicles were hit in the shooting or if the trio intended to shoot into the home.

Following that interview, Gutierrez was arrested and charged with Murder. He has since been released from custody on a $100,000 bond. Munoz and the 16-year-old were arrested days later in El Paso but have not yet been returned to Ector County to face charges.